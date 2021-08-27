Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Workday stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

