Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $309.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $282.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

Workday stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

