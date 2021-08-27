World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $185.51

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $185.51, but opened at $192.76. World Acceptance shares last traded at $188.29, with a volume of 26 shares.

WRLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,615 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 142,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 81.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.