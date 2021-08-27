Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Get Worley alerts:

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.49.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worley (WYGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.