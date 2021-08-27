Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.23. 136,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,407. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.93. The firm has a market cap of $323.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

