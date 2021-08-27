Wrapmanager Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.43. 23,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.