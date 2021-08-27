Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $7.30 on Friday, reaching $362.69. 57,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,467. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

