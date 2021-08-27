Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BNTX stock traded down $7.30 on Friday, reaching $362.69. 57,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,467. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $464.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.
BioNTech Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
