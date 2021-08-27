Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $356,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $41,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

NYSE AON traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.92. 25,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,452. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $283.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.73.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

