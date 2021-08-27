Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. 4,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,487. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

