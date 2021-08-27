XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.28. 6,777,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,947,232. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPeng stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of XPeng worth $65,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPEV. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

