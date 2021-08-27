XRF Scientific Limited (XRF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 14th

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from XRF Scientific’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

Get XRF Scientific alerts:

About XRF Scientific

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for XRF Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XRF Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.