XRF Scientific Limited (XRF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 14th

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from XRF Scientific’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.
About XRF Scientific
