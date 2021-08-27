Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE YSG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yatsen by 1,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,229 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

