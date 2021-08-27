Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 4.9%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.85. 21,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,788,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several brokerages have commented on YSG. Raymond James started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Yatsen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Yatsen by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

