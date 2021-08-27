YFIVE FINANCE Price Hits $4.67 on Top Exchanges (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00009526 BTC on exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a market cap of $105,452.61 and $98,062.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00758163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00100535 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

