Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

NASDAQ YJ opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30. Yunji has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 37,441.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Yunji worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

