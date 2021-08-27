Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

GRWG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.16. 1,026,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $67.75.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

