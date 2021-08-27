Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after buying an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after buying an additional 624,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 98,449 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

