Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.13. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.16.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,043 shares of company stock valued at $90,626,554. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.56. 1,327,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,332,660. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.86. The company has a market cap of $564.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $224.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

