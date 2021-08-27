Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTIC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,947. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

