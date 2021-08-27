Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 386.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth $9,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

