Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.11. 5,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,545. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

