Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post $8.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $9.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $35.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.84 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 4,095,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,855,753. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.