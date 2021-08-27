Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $287.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $293.40 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. 4,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,164. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.