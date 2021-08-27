Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $287.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $293.40 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. 4,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,164. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

