Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $530.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.20 million to $558.41 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $106.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. 142,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,771. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

