Zacks: Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $8.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.45 billion and the lowest is $8.12 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $29.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.03 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 118,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,384. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.95. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

