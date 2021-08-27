Zacks: Analysts Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce $282.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $135.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,259 shares of company stock valued at $59,979,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

