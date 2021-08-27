Zacks: Analysts Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of UNFI opened at $34.72 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

