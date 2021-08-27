Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,380,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

