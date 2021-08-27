Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 351,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

