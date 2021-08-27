Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $578.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $582.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $571.96 million. LHC Group reported sales of $530.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group stock opened at $177.08 on Friday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.17.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

