Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $23.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

