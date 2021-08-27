Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. 3,758,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,559. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

