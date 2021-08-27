Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $477.29 Million

Analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce sales of $477.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.86 million and the highest is $484.50 million. WEX posted sales of $382.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.18. The stock had a trading volume of 299,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

