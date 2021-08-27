Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce sales of $793.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.50 million and the highest is $802.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $721.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $669.67. 7,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,502. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.49.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

