Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.10) and the highest is ($0.91). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04).

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MIRM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. 2,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $493.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.