Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.32. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.04 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 348,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.