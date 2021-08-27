Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Hold

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,462. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,137,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

