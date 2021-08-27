Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

ENQUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of EnQuest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $0.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

