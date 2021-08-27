Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Hold

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.52. 32,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.03. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.