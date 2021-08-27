Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have lagged the industry year to date. The company’s dismal run on the bourses can be attributed to the ongoing supply chain pressures, including higher transportation expenses and labor costs. The supply chain headwinds might hurt gross margin in fiscal 2021. It is also witnessing deleverage in SG&A expense for quite sometime due to increase in number of stores, higher store payroll and variable selling expense. Going forward, the company is likely to witness tough year-over-year comparison due to the lapping of COVID-19. However, the company’s business operating model of buying cheap and selling cheap, cost-containment efforts and expansion of customer reward program — Ollie’s Army, should provide some cushion. It is also undertaking efforts to expand its store footprint.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.54.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

