Zacks Investment Research Lowers EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMCOR recently reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% and 6.8%, and jumped 23.6% and 21% year over year, respectively. The uptrend was mainly driven by solid execution in the U.S. Construction and U.S. Building Services segment and disciplined cost control amid the COVID-19 pandemic. EMCOR is encouraged by its robust performance, accretive acquisitions and demand for services. During second-quarter 2021, SG&A expenses — as a percentage of revenues — were 10%, down 20 bps from the prior-year quarter. Buoyed by a favorable project mix and the assumption that current market conditions will improve, EMCOR lifted its 2021 earnings guidance. However, COVID-19 related woes and volatility in commodity prices are concerns.”

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $120.58 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.