Zacks Investment Research Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock further got a boost from its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Despite pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions, results gained from brand strength, particularly in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger along with solid growth in international unit. E-commerce sales momentum continued. Lower promotions, positive sales mix and lower inventory boosted margins, which is likely to persist. It recently revised fiscal 2021 view which seems encouraging. However, PVH Corp is likely to incur pre-tax cost of $13 million in fiscal second quarter due to Heritage Brands sale which has been recently completed. The North America unit is likely to remain drab due to a slow recovery of international tourism.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.40.

PVH stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

