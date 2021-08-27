Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) to “Buy”

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of TRIN opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,485,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,445,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.