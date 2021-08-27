Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $54.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.87. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,397,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

