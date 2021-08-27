Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Novonix Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Novonix in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year.

Shares of NVNXF opened at $3.03 on Friday. Novonix has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

