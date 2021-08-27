Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $144.80, but opened at $140.64. Zai Lab shares last traded at $141.92, with a volume of 1,490 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,230,358. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

