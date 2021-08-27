Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $578.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $584.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

