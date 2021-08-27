Zigcoin (ZIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.46 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $11.46 million and $1.41 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.85 or 0.00759257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00099633 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,915,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

