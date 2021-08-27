ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Hits $290,488.37

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 73.2% against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $290,488.37 and approximately $72.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00403139 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001491 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.65 or 0.01052847 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.