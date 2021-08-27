Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NOV were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NOV by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 178,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.05.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

